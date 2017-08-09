When An American Falls Victim to a Shark During Shark Week (and almost everyone misses the story) | HuffPost

American Kawika Matsu was grievously wounded when a great white shark twice attacked him while he was paddle boarding 30 meters off of Ascension Island on July 24, 2017.

Though this attack happened during shark week, few Americans know Kawika's story or his condition because major news media have totally missed this story during the 16 days since the life-changing event. Kawika's 5th surgery to close the still open gaping wounds with skin grafts, is scheduled for tomorrow morning in Florida.

I hope you'll share this report so that Kawika's friends and family around the world, who don't yet know, can learn and help Kawika in his time of need.