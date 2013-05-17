The Farm Bill has passed the House Ag Committee with a proposed $20 Billion cut to SNAP, (formerly known as food stamps). The Sequester cuts are just now hitting food pantries and anti-hunger agencies and it's unknown yet, how deep they'll be. All this with epic demand and pantries overwhelmed by demand and lack of resources, closing. We must speak up for those 50 million voiceless enduring food insecurity.
Get Involved in Telling Congress: Don't Cut $20 Billion From SNAP!
Seeded on Fri May 17, 2013 4:23 PM
