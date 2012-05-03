Newsvine

FeedTheUSA

 

About Hunger Fighter & 99ers Advocate Articles: 2 Seeds: 38 Comments: 278 Since: Jan 2011

Kim Doyle Wille: School's Almost out, and 18 million Children Won't Know Where Their Next Meal Comes From

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by FeedTheUSA View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Huffington Post
Seeded on Thu May 3, 2012 1:58 PM
Discuss:

My first blog for Huffington Post re: child hunger rises and children go without meals in America, once school lets out for the summer and there's no access to school lunches or breakfasts. I also focus on some ideas for solutions and collaborations that could be formed now, in all communities. Every county in the U.S. has hungry people and children needing our help and creative solutions.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor