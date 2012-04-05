I coordinated 128 victims of cyber crimes perpetuated by crackers who created a massive botnet that stole all user permissions, and every kind of software from every country, and committed 28 felony violations of the Rico Act on 100's of occasions. That's when I switched to Mac. Now, I find Apple hasn't been on top of Java security and thus a huge exploit. Steve Jobs would not be happy.
Biggest Apple botnet discovered: 600K+ Macs infected - Computerworld Blogs
Seeded on Thu Apr 5, 2012 7:49 AM
