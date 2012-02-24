Children Living in High-Poverty Communities Surged 25 Percent Over Last Decade, Report Finds | PND | Foundation Center

The number of impoverished children I'm seeing during my tours of food pantries, homeless shelters, schools, etc., is heart-breaking and shocking. We have got to start addressing our critically fractured foundation, instead of spending the time talking/throwing barbs at the opposition.
Children Living in High-Poverty Communities Surged 25 Percent Over Last Decade, Report Finds
