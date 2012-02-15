Newsvine

FeedTheUSA

 

About Hunger Fighter & 99ers Advocate Articles: 2 Seeds: 38 Comments: 278 Since: Jan 2011

Keep Shell Out of the Arctic!: Take Action!: Save BioGems

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by FeedTheUSA View Original Article: National Resource Defence Council
Seeded on Wed Feb 15, 2012 10:38 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Shell Oil needs to be *stopped* from beginning drilling in BOTH polar bear habitats/seas, this summer! The powerful video narrated by Robert Redford, tells us why we all must act/contact Interior Secretary Ken Salazar asap and urge him and the Obama administration to deny the drilling permits to Shell Oil.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor