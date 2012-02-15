Shell Oil needs to be *stopped* from beginning drilling in BOTH polar bear habitats/seas, this summer! The powerful video narrated by Robert Redford, tells us why we all must act/contact Interior Secretary Ken Salazar asap and urge him and the Obama administration to deny the drilling permits to Shell Oil.
Keep Shell Out of the Arctic!: Take Action!: Save BioGems
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Wed Feb 15, 2012 10:38 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment