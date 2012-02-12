Runaway Greed Is Destroying America: Should There Be a Lid on How Much Someone Can Make? | | AlterNet

I like this idea! "No tax dollars, progressives are arguing, should go to corporations that pay their executives over 10 or 25 or 50 times what their workers are making. Major corporate CEOs in the United States are currently averaging 325 times the average U.S. weekly wage.
Runaway Greed Is Destroying America: Should There Be a Lid on How Much Someone Can Make?
Sun Feb 12, 2012
