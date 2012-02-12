Newsvine

FeedTheUSA

 

About Hunger Fighter & 99ers Advocate Articles: 2 Seeds: 38 Comments: 278 Since: Jan 2011

Runaway Greed Is Destroying America: Should There Be a Lid on How Much Someone Can Make? | | AlterNet

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by FeedTheUSA View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONAlterNet.org
Seeded on Sun Feb 12, 2012 7:32 AM
Discuss:

I like this idea!  "No tax dollars, progressives are arguing, should go to corporations that pay their executives over 10 or 25 or 50 times what their workers are making. Major corporate CEOs in the United States are currently averaging 325 times the average U.S. weekly wage.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor